Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty made sure her presence was felt on Monday evening as she commanded attention in a feather embellished flamingo pink minidress at the annual Crop Over Festival in her native Barbados.

The Bajan singer, 31, made an appearance at the event’s Kadooment Day parade. Rihanna missed the festival last year.

The singer wore a glittering silver and pink heels to complete the look, while garish green eye-shadow and red lipstick gave an already bold look an additional splash of colour.

The festival celebrates the wrap up of sugar cane season; islanders embrace all that is Bajan, with dusk till dawn parties, heart-pounding entertainment, arts and crafts markets and culture and heritage tours.

Last two years, Rihanna stepped out wearing a sparkly, jewel-encrusted bikini with a matching headpiece and giant feather wings, and now she’s doing it all over again in an equally extravagant look.

Despite moving to America in 2005, Rihanna has been a regular presence at the event, with the singer rarely missing the annual celebration.

Check out photos below:

