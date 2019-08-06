President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ABTU), Bauchi State, who lost their lives following the collapse of a bridge at its Gubi Campus after a downpour on Monday night.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, described the incident, as “tragic, sad and unfortunate’.

While condoling with the management, staff and students of the university, President Buhari called on the university authorities to prioritise the safety of students under their care.

He regretted that “these future leaders and potential family benefactors met such an untimely end.”

He prayed almighty God to console the bereaved families and university community, and grant speedy healing to the injured students, and rest to the souls of the departed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

