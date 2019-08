Toni Morrison, the African-American Nobel Laureate in Literature, died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

Among other top rated works, she wrote ”Beloved’. As a magnificent chronicler of African-American experiences, she was much beloved.

Showing in theatres at the moment in the US is a documentary, ”The Pieces I Am”. A gem is lost but her novels will be treasured forever.

