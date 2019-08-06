President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has told women in an abusive relationship to quit for the sake of their lives.

In series of tweets on his twitter handle, Suleman said it was wrong for women in abusive relationship to remain.

“I repeat, it’s wrong to be in an abusive relationship..if you feel abuse is not condemnable, then good for you..don’t come insulting anyone on my Timeline.

“People have lost their lives, esteem, dignity to abuse. You don’t have to remain there. You need to be alive to serve God. A Corpse can’t be a good Christian. Some folks don’t deserve to be in a relationship, they should be by themselves.

“I know it’s not easy to leave certain emotional ambience even when you are seriously abused. My take is that you deserve better. God’s grace will help and you can be very happy again, there is no one you can’t leave, you once lived without them,” he said.

According to Suleman, “God loves you, he has a great plan for you. Jeremiah 29.11, psalms 139.17…don’t allow negative words hurled at you keep you down. No matter what anyone says or thinks about you, they are not God so it’s infinitesimal. You are evolving, the best is yet to come.

“It’s better to be slow and sure than to be fast and fall, don’t be in competition with anyone.(2 corinthians 10.12).You only win a trophy when you run on your lane…a vice Chancellor was once a student…you won’t remain like this.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

