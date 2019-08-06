Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday called on the U.S. to adopt stricter arms control, following a shooting that killed more than 20 people, including eight Mexicans, in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

Lopez Obrador made the call in his daily press conference.

“We very much respect what other governments decide, but we think the unfortunate events that occurred in the U.S. should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of weapons.

“In the two main parties of the United States, there has been little attention to gun control,” he added, in reference to the Republicans and Democrats.

“They will find the most convenient solution and I do not rule out possible modifications to their constitution and legislation.

“These are new times, it is necessary to always be adjusting the legal framework to the new reality.

“I hope this happens,” he added.

The president said that the problem affected Mexico as well as the U.S.

According to government data, about 70 percent of the weapons used in criminal acts in Mexico are brought in across the northern border.

Mexico registered a record 36,000 killings last year.

Mexican Foreign Ministry Marcelo Ebrard tweeted that the death toll of Mexicans in the El Paso “terrorist act” had risen to eight.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in his address on Monday, sent condolences to the Mexican president and the Mexican people.

Ebrard travelled to El Paso on Monday to lend support to the injured victims, several of whom were Mexicans, and to the victims’ family members.

The Mexican government announced on Sunday that it may seek the extradition of the shooting suspect and take legal action against the person who sold him his weapon.

