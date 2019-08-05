Normalcy was restored after security operatives comprising of men from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army dispersed a group of protesters at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

According to Area C Commander of Nigeria Police Force, ACP Tijani Fatai, the #RevolutionNow protesters were dispersed because they didn’t get permission from the police before staging a protest.

The heavily guided venue of the protest is now empty as the security men were seen leaving.

Armed policemen, backed by soldiers blocked the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, where the RevolutionNow protest was expected to take off. Photo By Ayodele Efunla.