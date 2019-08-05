Normalcy was restored after security operatives comprising of men from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army dispersed a group of protesters at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

According to Area C Commander of Nigeria Police Force, ACP Tijani Fatai, the #RevolutionNow protesters were dispersed because they didn’t get permission from the police before staging a protest.

The heavily guided venue of the protest is now empty as the security men were seen leaving.

