Internet personality, Purpose and Meditation Coach – Jay Shetty was recently the best man for a wedding and he shares 5 marriage lessons a couple should imbibe.
Jay married his dietician wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty in 2016 and the duo take on motivational speaking and vlogging from time to time.
Watch the visual.
View this post on Instagram
This is part of a speech I gave at my friends wedding recently. Here are 5 Lessons. The speech was scripted because I wanted to share a specific message and I landed that morning after 20 hours of travel haha. I know relationships can be tough but I wanted to share lessons that I believe can make a difference. Nothing good in life comes easy. But when we have principles to live by, values to honor and lessons to start with, we have a better chance of success. A HUGE congrats to the happy couple! It was by far one of the most beautiful weddings I had ever been too because it was with all my closest friends I grew up with. Thank you for having me and allowing me to share some words. So grateful to have you all in my life! I hope this resonates with you. Share it if it does! 🎥 @filmworkstudios
Join the conversation