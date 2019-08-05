Media personality, entrepreneur and vlogger Toke Makinwa will be 35 by November and the beauty enthusiast is not taking it likely at all. The business woman who was formerly married to Maje Ayida says this is her last year being single.

Toke on her timeline disclosed that she will like to go on a girls trip in Thailand with her girlfriends and she’s ready to give marriage a second chance.

She wrote:

Temp Post*

PSA 📣 📣📣.. Calling on all travel companies, let’s make magic together this November, I turn 35 and I want a solid girls trip to my dream destination Phuket – Thailand 🇹🇭 I want to wake up to the sounds of the ocean, visit nearby islands, drink some rum and live it up as it’s my last year as a single girl 😃 ready to give marriage a second chance and of course the bambinos too. So if you’ll like to sponsor my friends and I to create the best content ever, let’s do it big in November.

#TMat35 #The35Club #Lastyearsingle

Tag them all

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

