Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo has emerged winner of this week’s Head of House challenge.

The position of HoH is usually assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Biggie.

Seyi who was the first to take up the challenge, finished in 45 seconds. Fortunately for him and unfortunately for the rest of the housemates, no one could beat his score.

Therefore, Biggie announced him the winner of this week’s challenge.

As a reward, he was allotted 250 bet9ja coins.

The HoH also enjoys the luxury of a tastefully furnished Head of House Bedroom and also free to choose someone to share the room with.

To the surprise of many, he chose Esther to share his bedroom.

We all felt he would go for Tacha due to the bond they share, but alas, we were disappointed.

