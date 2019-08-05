The senator representing Adamawa North District, Elisha Ishaku Abbo has vowed to champion the cause of people leaving with disabilities.

Abbo who directed them to forward their nominee to him as his special adviser also donated 20% of his earnings as a senator which includes salaries, allowances, constituency projects and other entitlements to people leaving with disabilities.

He disclosed this Monday in Yola during dinner and interactive session he held with people leaving with disabilities.

“I am giving 20% of everything that comes to me as a senator such as salaries, allowances, constituency projects and other entitlements to people leaving with disabilities. Anywhere you want to go, call me even in the rain I will go with you

“Don’t also forget that I am one of you. I had a life-threatening accident some years back that resulted in multiples fractures which confined me to a wheelchair. In fact, people have to help in taking me from my bed to the toilet and bring me back. Since then, I told myself that when I leave this my wheelchair, I will champion the cause of those leaving on this wheelchair”

He further expressed concerned over their plight and regretted that public buildings and facilities such as airports among others have no provisions to cater for them.

“I called you today, not as mere beneficiaries of government support but to interact with you as people who have a stake as a major player in National development, who knows where it pinches so that we can work together and chart a way forward for physically challenged people in Nigeria,” he said.

The senator also assured them of the readiness of the current National Assembly to ensure the establishment of disabilities commission.

“I want to assure you that no senator in this 9th National Assembly will say no to you having your own commission because I have seen them there. I have seen us agree, I have seen us disagree, and I have seen a very close inter-party agreement for the development of Nigeria “

“I will take the matter up and I will call you again. We will meet together with your national and state bodies.I will personally organize a National seminar with donor agencies to that we can sit and work out a Blueprint for the establishment of your commission. I want to take it to the Senate and I am certain, I will be the one to move the motion where every senator in Nigeria will be a co-sponsor of the motion “

