The much anticipated #RevolutionNow protest failed to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.

Governor Nyesom Wike had warned that the protest would not be allowed to hold in the state and ordered security operatives to deal with anybody found protesting.

Early in the morning in Port Hacourt, about 10 vans with security agencies made up of Police, Department of Security Service,DSS and Civil Defence had condoned off Isaac Boro Park, one of the take off points for the protests.

At about 11am, there were no protesters in sight as the entrance gates to the Isaac Park were securely locked.

Daily business activities were seen going on as usual within the vicinity of Isaac Boro Park without disruption by fully armed by security agencies.

Passers-by, especially youths were stopped and searched and allowed to go as nothing incriminating was found on them.

However, Wike had in a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, said “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest.

He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.

Wike urged parents to ensure that their children were not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.

“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action,” Wike had said.

