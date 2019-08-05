Banks Music label ceo Reekado Banks will be on the road for a month. This is coming as a result of his U.S tour tagged The Reekado Banks US Tour.

The tour, which began on the 3rd of August in Minneapolis, will see the singer play live concerts and private gigs in several cities across the states including, Atlanta, Seattle and Charlotte.

He wrote:

We kick off this tour ting tomorrow.. I’m excited 🔥

#USA #TRBUT get your tickets if you are in these cities

This is the first time the singer will be going solo on a tour after leaving Mavin Records to flag off his own label.

