#RevolutionNow protesters were scared off the streets in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital and Ilorin, the Kwara capital, as the police embarked on a show of force.

In Ilorin, the police and members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) cordoned off the entrance of the Ilorin Stadium Complex, where the would be protesters were expected to congregate on Monday.

Even athletes who normally come to the stadium were shocked to find heavily-armed security personnel at the gate, blocking all access to the facility.

Police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, who spoke with Channels TV said police took the action to forestall any breakdown of law and order as the planned march is a violation of the law.

Police deployed a different tactics in Abeokuta, as a combined team of security operatives paraded the streets in a show of force. Armed policemen were seen sitting menacingly in pick-up vans going round the city.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi warned against unlawful gathering, saying that police would deal with any act that could jeopardize the peace of the state

“In Ogun State, we are on ground and we are fully ready for any form of violent protest anybody might want to embark on.

“We will not fold our arms while this state is being thrown into confusion,” Oyeyemi said, in an interview with Channels TV.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

