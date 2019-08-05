By Jethro Ibileke

The police on Monday arrested the Coordinator of #RevolutionNow protest in Edo State, Mr. Osunbor Kelly Omokaro.

Omokaro, who is the founder of Faculty of Peace, a civil rights group, was allegedly arrested and detained when he went to the Command to obtain clearance for the protest from the police.

Omokaro, who allegedly arrived at the Command at about 7am, was said to have been invited by the State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, to see him in his office.

A member of the Talakawa Parliament, a CSO, who pleaded anonymity, broke the news of the detention of Omokaro to journalists in Benin.

He described the detention of the activist as an infringement on his fundamental rights.

“As at the time I left the Command, he was busy writing statement,” the source said.

Reacting to the arrest of Mr. Omokaro, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Muhammed, said he was unaware of the arrest of the civil activist.

The CP, however, admitted that the activist ‘was made to write statement.”

