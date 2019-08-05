Police made good their vow to prevent a planned march today by #RevolutionNow protesters in the country.As early as 7am, armed policemen, backed by soldiers blocked the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, where the march was expected to take off.
Those who were unfazed by police presence and gathered opposite it were teargassed. One person was shot. And some arrests were also made, with some protesters packed inside a Black Maria.
The organisers of the protest had asked Nigerians to gather at the stadium by 8am today.
Abuja Convergence will be at Unity Fountain by 10am, according to Senami Kojah, who has been issuing press releases on behalf of the organisers.
The prime mover of the protest, Omoyele Sowore is spending the third day in DSS detention, following his arrest on Saturday.
Here are some images from the stadium:
British Parliament and the Prime Minister must make statement over the repression of innocent protesters against Bad Governance in Nigeria. The centre cannot hold any longer as the people are suffering and dying of hunger and unemployment to the highest in the recent times. The educational system deteriorating every day. Over 95 million children out of school.
The government of the greed for the greed and for the greedy few.