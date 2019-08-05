Police made good their vow to prevent a planned march today by #RevolutionNow protesters in the country.As early as 7am, armed policemen, backed by soldiers blocked the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, where the march was expected to take off.

Those who were unfazed by police presence and gathered opposite it were teargassed. One person was shot. And some arrests were also made, with some protesters packed inside a Black Maria.

The organisers of the protest had asked Nigerians to gather at the stadium by 8am today.

Abuja Convergence will be at Unity Fountain by 10am, according to Senami Kojah, who has been issuing press releases on behalf of the organisers.

The prime mover of the protest, Omoyele Sowore is spending the third day in DSS detention, following his arrest on Saturday.

Here are some images from the stadium:



Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

