It was not really a surprise operation that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carried out on Sunday in the Talata-Mafara residence of former governor of Zamfara state, Ahaji Abdulaziz Yari.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the spokesman to the former governor, said Yari was aware that the operatives were coming.

Dosara spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Talata Mafara on Monday.

“it is true that operatives of the EFCC were at the residence of His Excellency in Talata Mafara yesterday.My principal is aware of their coming and they were able to check all the rooms and offices and after several hours of searching, they left.

“This is the highest we can go because we do not know what they are looking for and we cannot preempt their investigation. But we are holding on to the issue for now, pending the outcome of their investigation.

“They are constituted authority and they have the right to investigate anybody.

“Until when they are out with the result of their investigation, we will not be able to go further. When they say something that requires our attention, then we can talk about it,” he said.

A witness told NAN that the EFCC operatives arrived the house situated off Sokoto Road in Talata-Mafara around 6 p.m., amidst tight security and blocked the front and back entrances of the residence.

He said that they ordered those inside to remain where they were while disallowing any further entry.

“These people remained inside until after 11 p.m. We were around waiting to see what will happen next, only to see them with some bags that no one could tell the contents.

“We also learnt that they were at the former governor’s brother’s house as well as that of one of his close associates where they were said to have carried away some things,” he said.

In a reaction, the EFCC said the raid was over allegations of economic and financial crimes against Yari.

EFCC’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade told NAN inAbuja on Monday that “we did visit the former governor’s residence in respect of ongoing investigation.

“What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes,” he said.

The former governor became the second former governor to be raided this year by EFCC .

A similar raid was conducted on the properties of former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

