A 52-year-old Nigerian has been arrested by police in Palghar district in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He was arrested with 25 grams of cocaine worth about $700.

The Nigerian, identified as Anayo Jobest was arrested last Thursday while travelling in a cab near Kings Resort situated at Sasunavghar (Vasai) on Mumbai Ahmadabad Highway.

Police officers on the highway asked the cab driver to stop the car. And when they searched the accused, they recovered a pouch which contained cocaine worth around Rs 2.5 lakh.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the Anayo Jobest was living in New Mumbai in Vashi, south of where he was arrested.

He has been booked and will soon face trial.

