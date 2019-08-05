Following the two mass shootings that killed 29 people in Texas and Ohio, some Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday are accusing President Trump of stoking racial divisions while he said: “hate has no place in our country.”

Dozens were also wounded Saturday and early Sunday in shootings within just 13 hours of each other in carnage that shocked a country that has become grimly accustomed to mass shootings and heightened concerns about domestic terrorism.

The first massacre occurred on Saturday morning in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store before surrendering. Authorities in Texas said the rampage appeared to be a racially motivated hate crime and federal prosecutors are treating it as a case of domestic terrorism.

Across the country, a gunman opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding at least 27 others. The assailant, identified as Connor Betts, a 24-year-old white man, was taken down by police within 30 seconds but authorities still did not know his motive for the attack, the city’s police chief said.

The El Paso shooting sent shock waves onto the campaign trail for next year’s presidential election, with most Democratic candidates repeating calls for tighter gun control measures and some drawing connections to a resurgence in white nationalism and xenophobic politics in the United States.

Several 2020 candidates said Trump was indirectly to blame.

“Donald Trump is responsible for this. He is responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry,” U.S. Senator Cory Booker said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Speaking to reporters on the airport tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey after spending the weekend at his golf resort nearby, Trump said: “Hate has no place in our country, and we’re going to take care of it.”

In his first public comments on the shootings, he said he had spoken to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr and members of Congress about what can be done to prevent such violence, adding that “we have to get it stopped.” But he offered no specifics, except to say he would make a statement on Monday morning.

The Republican president did not address accusations by critics about his anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric, though he earlier called the El Paso shooting an “an act of cowardice.”

It was a personal issue for Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman who returned to El Paso after the attack in his hometown. Asked on CNN if he believed Trump was a white nationalist, he responded, “Yes, I do.”

“He is an open avowed racist and is encouraging more racism in this country,” O’Rourke said.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said he agreed that Trump was a white nationalist. “All of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe who appeals, and is trying to appeal, to white nationalism,” Sanders said on CNN.

“Clearly Donald Trump does not want anybody shooting down innocent people,” Sanders said, but his talk about invasions and calling Mexicans criminals risks leading unstable people to take up arms.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, told Fox News Sunday: “There’s no question that white nationalism is condoned at the highest levels of our government.”

“He’s given license for this toxic brew of white supremacy to fester more and more in this country, and we’re seeing the results of that,” Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, said on ABC.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a tweet “we need to call out the president himself for advancing racism and white supremacy.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House adviser, said on Twitter that “White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed.”

