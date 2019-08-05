Rep. Kabiru Mai-Palace (PDP-Gusau/Tsafe), has launched a multi-million naira empowerment project for 120 women in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The project was launched in Tsafe town with the beneficiaries receiving items like Refrigerators, Grinding and Sewing Machines, among other items, to start-up businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mai-Palace said that the project was aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts at tackling unemployment and poverty, especially among women.

“Youths and women empowerment is among areas we are focusing on. Such schemes are crucial to promoting societal progress.

“Women gave me lots of support during my campaigns. Since we have won the seats, we have no option than to start implementing our promises.

“I have promised to sustain this programme every month. I will select 120 women from my constituency and empower them.

“Recently, we procured 1,000 WAEC and NECO SSCE registration forms which we distributed to our SSS3 students. We shall continue to do this,” the lawmaker said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu, commended the lawmaker for the efforts and urged others to emulate him.

“This is timely and in line with the state government’s employment generation and poverty eradication focus.

“This is the kind of projects we need in the state; the state government is highly appreciative of this initiative,” Aliyu said.

He urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the tools toward improving their living standards.

Earlier, the PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, thanked the lawmaker for the initiative which he said was in line with the PDP manifesto.

Mallaha urged other party members to emulate the lawmaker so as to complement government’s empowerment efforts.

