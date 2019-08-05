Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has launched her book titled ”A Toast To Life”. The beautiful movie star shares her journey through life and how her family survived back to back wars across Liberia, Lebanon, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Juliet reveals that a girl can succeed through difficult times and still emerge successful. The book is an eye opener Juliet’s growing up years and her current reality.

She wrote:

“A Toast To Life” has got everything you’d expect of a woman in her early 30s but in the case of @julietibrahim , it’s got a whole lot more. Juliet and her family surviving back to back wars across Liberia (x2), Lebanon, Côte d’Ivoire, living as refugees at times, before succour with a final reprieve from civil wars in Accra Ghana. By 16, she had seen more wars, lived through different cultures than most would in their entire life. The story is a story of a mother’s love and towering presence, it’s the story of dreams and the sweat and thoughts they require to become reality. A very funny rendition at times, it’s the story of the pain of beauty and the contradictions of stardom. A betrayal fest as men swooped in on her naivety, a constant quest for the search for self, of daring new experiences and choosing to live on one’s terms. It’s the story of giving back, especially with a story that defined the essence of that – family. It’s the story of an African girl whose experiences literally forced a layering of depths one may not have built but for forced experiences. A girl can dream, even through some of life’s challenges. A girl can thrive, even on the back of betrayals. A girl can love again, even when it’s seems like Love never wins. I totally enjoyed reading @atoasttolifebook to life. There was no holding back. It’s Juliet undressing herself for everyone to feast on. Whichever part of her many layers catches your attention, you’d be left definitely believing a little more in the power of life to keep helping us believers evolve and re-invent ourselves! You should read it! #AToastToLife #ATTLBook #JulietIbrahim #julietibrahimfoundation #Liberia #cotedivoire #Lebanon #Ghana #Nigeria #Nollywood #Authors #Books

