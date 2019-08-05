Islam, the daughter of Super Eagles captain and Al-Nassr winger Ahmed Musa, clocks 4 today.

The happy father who is celebrating the birthday, took to his Instagram page on Monday to share beautiful photos and send a message to his daughter.

He wrote: ‘Today is a very special day, and not just because it is your birthday, but because it is the day when I first saw my angel. I love you. Happy Birthday my Princess.’

Ahmed Musa welcomed Islam with his ex-wife, Jamila.

The pair also have another child, a son named, Ahmed Musa Junior.

See more photos below:

