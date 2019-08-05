Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted the EFCC’s prayer to freeze the FCMB Operational Account number: 0998552074 of the Bauchi State government

The judge, which adjourned the matter till Sept.3, urged the commission to put the party concerned on notice of the order within 21 days.

The anti-graft agency told the court that a crack team it constituted from its Gombe Zonal office, headed by a chief investigator, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has already commenced investigation on the account.

It told the court that it had between May 24 and May 28, received an intelligence that the past administration in Bauchi State, overdrew the account to launder about N20billion that accrued to the state from the federation account.

EFCC, through its lawyer, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, said a current balance of N11.5billion, was directly paid into the Bauchi State FCMB account from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, by the federal government.

It alleged that the money laundering initiated by the past administration in the state, has been adopted by the current government of Senator Bala Mohammed..

