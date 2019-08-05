Movie star Ufuoma McDermott shares details of how her friend’s nanny stole money from her home during a party with her friends and their kids.

Ufuoma in a now deleted post says her CCTV caught the nanny stealing cash and then she hid it in a toilet paper, used it to clean her face and dropped it on Ufuoma’s office table when a search was being conducted.

The mum of two has handed over the footage to the police, and she’s warned the public to beware of the nanny, whose face she posted online.

Read her post:

On Sunday, my friends and I wanted our kids to spend time together. They converged at mine. The nanny of one friend stole money from a purse and denied. She was the only adult that went into the children’s room. They searched her and begged her to return it to no avail. When I returned, I calmly told them I have CCTV all over the house.

What my eye saw in those footages is nothing short of a calculated professional career thief, waiting to be employed into people’s houses. She took the money from a handbag in my children’s room, rushed into the toilet, squeezed and wrapped the money in tissue, used it to dab her face so it looks worn, then placed it on my office table. She knew she would be searched. She didn’t want it found on her. But she also knew that no one would suspect that used looking tissue ball sitting there in open glare. My own nannies could have been accused of this theft. The cctv saved the day.

