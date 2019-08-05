Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved an Induction Retreat for the 43 ministers-designate recently confirmed by the Senate.

The induction retreat will hold on August 15 and 16 at the State House, Abuja.

A statement from the presidency on its twitter handle, @NGRPresident, said Buhari “has approved the convening of an INDUCTION RETREAT for Ministers Designate, to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019.”

The statement added that preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet, all relevant study documents for the guidance of the Ministers-Designate shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

