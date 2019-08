The Kaduna High Court has granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

Security had been beefed up earlier in the day around the Kaduna metropolis ahead the hearing of the bail application of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

Security operatives had warned Shiites members against any form of protest as they were ready to quell such move

Details later…

