The maiden edition of the urban music beach festival in Europe, Afronation festival was a huge success with amazing performances from Nigerian superstars and their foreign counterparts that delivered electrifying performances.

The 4 days event which was headlined by Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido held at the Algarve, Portimão, Portugal’s south coast from August 1st-4th.

The show was shut down by the headliners, D’Banj, AdekunleGold, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Terri, Teni, to mention a few.

Afropop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke performed his recent chart-topping single featuring Chris Brown “Blow my mind” for the first time at the festival. The Blow My Mind’s performance drew a lot of crowds and the people went wild at his performance.

StarBoy lead act, Wizkid while performing, also introduced his fellow Starboy act, Terri to the crowds.

Other artists that thrilled fans were IAMDDB, MIST, Yxng Bane, Stefflon Don, Ms Dynamite, DJs Charlie Sloth, Steel Banglez and Tim Westwood.

In addition to the main program, there were also beach and boat parties, and those in possession of a VIP ticket with reserved areas and a private bar.

