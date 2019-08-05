AfroNationLineup: www.AfroNation.com

The maiden edition of the urban music beach festival in Europe, Afronation festival was a huge success with amazing performances from Nigerian superstars and their foreign counterparts that delivered electrifying performances.

The 4 days event which was headlined by Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido held at the Algarve, Portimão, Portugal’s south coast from August 1st-4th.

The show was shut down by the headliners, D’Banj, AdekunleGold, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Terri, Teni,  to mention a few.

View this post on Instagram

We prayed and hoped for moments like this! GRATEFUL!! This is just the beginning! This is AFRICA, This is #AFRONATION. We are literally taking AFRICA TO THE WORLD! 🌍 Thanks to @davidoofficial for appreciating myself and my team last night. ❤️ #SMADE

A post shared by King SMADE (@iamsmade) on

Afropop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke performed his recent chart-topping single featuring Chris Brown “Blow my mind” for the first time at the festival. The Blow My Mind’s performance drew a lot of crowds and the people went wild at his performance.

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU PORTUGAL 🇵🇹!!!!! THANK YOU AFRONATION!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

StarBoy lead act, Wizkid while performing, also introduced his fellow Starboy act, Terri to the crowds.

View this post on Instagram

Day 4: Star Boy @wizkidayo. @afronation @iamsmade. 📸 @michaeltubescreations #afronation #afronationportugal #wizkid #wizkidayo #music #afrobeats #Africa #musically #musicphotography #musicphotographer #festival #michaeltubescreations #michaeltubes #musicfestival #concert

A post shared by Michael Tubes Creations (@michaeltubescreations) on

 

Other artists that thrilled fans were IAMDDB, MIST, Yxng Bane, Stefflon Don, Ms Dynamite, DJs Charlie Sloth, Steel Banglez and Tim Westwood.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you ❤️ 📸 @michaeltubescreations

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

View this post on Instagram

Ire Ire Ire! @adekunlegold thanks for blessing the stage bro! #Afronation

A post shared by King SMADE (@iamsmade) on

View this post on Instagram

Day2: @iambangalee performing @afronation festival. @iamsmade. 📸 @michaeltubescreations Buy your @iambangalee UK concerts 25th August 2019. #afronation #afronationportugal #music #afrobeats #Africa #musically #musicphotography #musicphotographer #festival #michaeltubescreations #michaeltubes #musicfestival #concert

A post shared by Michael Tubes Creations (@michaeltubescreations) on

View this post on Instagram

Day1: @tenientertainer performing @afronation festival. @iamsmade. #afronation #afronationportugal #music #afrobeats #Africa #musically #musicphotography #musicphotographer #festival #michaeltubescreations #michaeltubes #musicfestival #concert

A post shared by Michael Tubes Creations (@michaeltubescreations) on

In addition to the main program, there were also beach and boat parties, and those in possession of a VIP ticket with reserved areas and a private bar.