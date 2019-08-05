The Eid- el-Kabir festival, commonly known as Sallah in Nigeria, is all about dedication. This has prompted Lagos Supermarket, Addas Mall to come up with the perfect way for shoppers to display their devotion to their families during the approaching holidays.

The retail franchise located in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos capital, is set to reward loyal customers and the general shopping populace with an exciting promo that started 31st of July and will run till the evening of Wednesday, August 13.

The promotion is strategically timed to coincide with the Muslim festival of sacrifice which takes place in Nigeria from Sunday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13.

The popular one stop shop for everything from electronics to clothing is offering up to 4% discount on selected items on groceries, 5% on household and apparels and 15% discount on Lily and Taylor, including amazing discount on electronics throughout the Sallah period through its aptly captioned Sallah Promo.

All customers who take advantage of the chance to shop more for less can expect to have a sizeable chunk of their purchase costs written off at the counter.

The company explained that the initiative is to encourage a culture of giving among Nigerians. It wants everyone to take advantage of the limited-time offer to enrich the holiday experience for their kids, significant others, friends and relatives. Everything from shoes, jewelry and customized and ready-to-wear Ankara for those who want to look their best, to wine and food for the gastronomically inclined, is up for grabs at slashed prices.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

