Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has trained officers of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) as Supernumerary (SPY) Police to enhance its fight against unclassified, pirated films and video works.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 of the trained officers were decorated, after completion of the course with different ranks by CP Ajani Olasupo, Commandant of the Police College Ikeja (PCI) Lagos State.

SPY Police are engaged for specific security functions within a restricted jurisdiction or operational space.

The Nigeria Police Act provides guidelines for their establishment and grants them the powers, privileges and immunity enjoyed by police officers.

However, such powers are limited to areas specific to their jobs or professions.

Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of NFVCB said the special training and decoration were follow-ups to an earlier training of 150 officers on Supernumerary Policing on Illicit Trade, Security and Enforcement Duties.

“As part of the NFVCB zero-tolerance stance against all uncensored and unclassified films in the Nigerian market, whether foreign or local, we are working closely with the Nigeria Police.

“These 14 NFVCB officers that are being decorated with ranks today are among 150 of our officers that were recently trained by the Nigeria police force.

“Fifty were trained here at the Police College Ikeja, and fifty each trained at Police College Kaduna and Police Detective College Enugu respectively.

“The board is set to come out stronger to ensure total sanity of the film industry and make right owners of films and video works enjoy the fruit of their hard labour, Adedayo said.

