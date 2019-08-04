Hours after 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso Texas, at least nine people were killed and 16 injured in a shooting rampage in Downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Ohio’s Dayton Police said that the gunman has been killed, the Associated Press reported.

Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1:22 a.m., but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.”

At least 16 others were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals but didn’t have details on how many.

The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood near downtown Dayton that’s home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theatres. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.

Both the shootings come six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

