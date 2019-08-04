The Commissioner of Police in Enugu state, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, on Sunday, said arrests will soon be made in connection with the killing of the Catholic Priest, Rev.Fr. Paul Offu.

“Soon, we will make arrest of some suspects,” declared the commissioner.

He spoke in an interview on Sunday. He said the police have been on the trail of some suspects believed to be the killers

Offu, who was the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was allegedly killed on Thursday evening by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

He was reportedly killed on the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA.

The police chief said: “We are still tracking some individuals believed to be connected with the crime”.

He appealed to residents of the state to assist security agencies with useful information that could help in apprehending the hoodlums.

At least 200 Catholic priests in the state marched on the major streets of Enugu metropolis on Friday, dressed in their cassocks, to protest the dastardly act.

The clergymen took their protest to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who subsequently convened an emergency joint security meeting of the Heads of Security Agencies in the state.

Decisions reached at the meeting included a joint aerial surveillance and patrol of forests in the state and thorough investigation of persons returning unauthorised firearms to the command within three days.

