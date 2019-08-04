Prince Harry has wished his wife Meghan Markle a happy birthday in a romantic message posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account today, which has 9.2million followers.

Harry, 34, took to social media on Sunday to thank Meghan for ‘joining him on this journey’, on her 38th birthday.

He wrote: Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ – Love, H

Daily Mail reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to celebrate at Balmoral with the Queen, and their little boy Archie.

As at 9.am the message has attracted over 240,000 likes and over 6,000 comments from followers.

