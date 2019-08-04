In its first statement on the planned ‘revolution march’ tomorrow, the Nigerian presidency has ignored the detention of Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and prime mover of the march.

Dubbing the organisers, “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” as faceless, it instead advised all those planning the protest to pursue their goal via the ballot box.

“The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be’, said SSA Media, Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu, the President has called on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified.

“They should lead their march in person. Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria”.

Omoyele Sowore, chairman of African Action Congress and presidential candidate in the last election is undeniably the main organiser of the protest. His party decided to call out Nigerians three weeks ago. Early on Saturday, the DSS operatives arrested him in Lagos.

But Shehu, driving his point home, wondered how a regime change could be achieved in a democracy, ‘without recourse to a nationwide vote”.

Shehu said President Buhari’s administration respects and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign– whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government.

“It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so. There is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution”.

“Less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. Both contests were won resoundingly by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All-Progressives Congress party. The campaign was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers. The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in Court.

“The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria. The days of coups and revolutions are over.

