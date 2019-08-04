The Chairman, Rice Farmers Association (RIFAN), Katsina State, Alhaji Shuaibu Wakili, on Saturday urged Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to pray fervently for peace and stability in Nigeria.

Wakili made the call at a preaching session for pilgrims from Katsina state at Masfalah area of Makkah.

He noted that Nigeria and Katsina state require prayers to overcome current security challenges and for enhanced unity, stability and prosperity.

The RIFAN chairman stressed that the rampant cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, insurgency and cattle rustling, has made it imperative for all pilgrims to devote time in offering special prayers for God to intercede in ending the carnage.

He disclosed that arrangements were being made to lead Nigerian pilgrims for a special prayer session at the Holy Ka’aba and other sacred places to invoke devine intervention on Nigeria and the state to overcome these numerous challenges.

He said that the prayers were to support the current efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to restore peace and stability to the country.

Wakili prayed for more successes by the military and other security agencies, to make Nigeria more secure.

The RIFAN Chairman lauded NAHCON and various pilgrims welfare boards for the timely transportation of pilgrims to the Holy land and urged them to replicate the success in transporting them back to Nigeria.

Malam Abubakar Nasarawa, an official from Kafur local government in Katsina state, commended the Federal and State governments for making adequate and excellent arrangements on the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

He described the accommodation, feeding and transportation arrangements as wonderful.

