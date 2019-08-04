Mr Lani Baderinwa, former Commissioner for Information in Osun State, who is now the Supervisor, Ministry of Information and Strategy in the state, said he counted the people of the state lucky not to have Senator Ademola Adeleke as their governor.

Baderinwa disclosed this in an interview with the Sunday PUNCH when asked to respond to the criticism of the APC government in the state by Senator Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, “You cannot give what you do not have, no matter how hard you try. With due respect to Senator Ademola Adeleke, his obvious limitations as far as education is concerned will not permit him to have a clear understanding of certain things, especially the serious matter of governance. Senator Adeleke does not have any record of success in private or public enterprise. It is only sheer ignorance, mischief or “bad belle” that will make anybody to say the kind of things attributed to Senator Adeleke. No responsible person will make an un-substantiated claims like this and want to be taken seriously by the community of rational human beings.”

He delivered more punches on the Senator by describing him as an uneducated character lacking in intelligence to lead a state as governor.

“He does not know what he is talking about. If he has the right education and intelligent quotient to assess situations, he will never make that allegation. Recently, the ICPC put to shame haters who bellyache and derive joy from the cheap and random condemnation of the Aregbesola’s government by declaring it as one of the most transparent in the history. So, who is Ademola Adeleke, a man who did not write WAEC examination, to know the quality of a government? And that is why Osun people should consider themselves lucky for not falling into the trap of being ruled by a clearly uneducated street dancer.” Baderinwa fumed.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration to turn things around, in spite of the state’s huge debt portfolio, and condemned the criticism of those he called “uneducated characters who desperately wanted to be governor even when it is certain they do not have the capacity for anything other than dancing around the streets with women of easy virtue.”

