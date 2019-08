The Nigerian Union South Africa on Sunday confirmed the untimely death of Benjamin Okoronkwo, a 43-year-old Taxify driver from Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government of Ebonyi.

The union said in a statement by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ikele Odefa, that he was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 3, in his car.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Union South Africa has visited the scene of the ugly incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg south cluster.

Odefa said the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

He said the union was calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate his murder and whoever was involved should be prosecuted.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp