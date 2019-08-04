The Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) has intensified efforts to regenerate degraded areas across the state in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s executive order to rid the state’s highways of indiscriminate occupancy.

In an official statement issued by the General Manager of the Agency, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, the intervention is to complement the ongoing clean-up exercise on major roads across the state by the state’s Task Force on environment and special offences.

“The reclamation operation is to salvage the aesthetic environment of strategic areas in the State that has been defiled by chaotic activities in recent years. This is also in line with the THEMES Agenda of promoting healthy living, sustainable environment and safety of lives and properties in any part of the state’’, the General Manager

disclosed.

Adebiyi-Abiola revealed that government is desirous to uplift the face of the State in order to open it for more decent commercial and economic ventures that would connect the people to the aspiration of government.

She pointed out that LASPARK’s relentless effort to restitute open places for landscaping and beautification is to complement the state’s unwavering commitment to the greening project and to further create an appealing ambience befitting of a 21st century city.

According to her, the Agency has commenced clearing of vegetation as strategic intervention and sanitization to bring sanity to the corridors that had been degraded and constituted environmental nuisance, such as Lagos-Badagry Expressway, from Eric Moore, Orile Iganmu, and Mile 2 to Trade Fair.

She said in line with the Agency’s mandate, all road setbacks, road embankments, loops, medians and open spaces

across the state would be aggressively sanitized and adorned with trees and beautiful flowers in a bid to ensuring a greener and healthier environment statewide.

