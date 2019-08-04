Australian Nick Kyrgios stunned world No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at the semi-final of the Citi Open in Washington D.C, beating him in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7) to make the final against either Daniil Medvedev or Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday.

The 52nd ranked Aussie has now improved to 4-1 against Top 10 players this season.

After an up and down opening two sets, Kyrgios brought his best in the third-set tie-break, serving and volleying and ripping forehands to make his second ATP Tour final of the season.

Kyrgios saved a match point with a service winner at 5/6 in the tie-break and clinched the semi-final with a 1-2 serve-forehand combination.

The 24-year-old won the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, in March (d. Zverev).

He will next face the winner between four-time ATP Tour titlist Daniil Medvedev of Russia and German lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk.

The Aussie’s 80 per cent success rate (4/5) against the Top 10 this year is best on the ATP Tour. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, second in the category, has won seven of his nine matches (7/9, 78%) against the elite group.

