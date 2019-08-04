Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola has become the first Premier League manager to be shown a yellow card, following rules to show managers yellow cards introduced by the FA in 2018 to clean up touchline behaviour.

The Spaniard was booked by referee Martin Atkinson in the 41st minute of the Community Shield encounter with Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

The Manchester City boss was left furious after a high challenge from Joe Gomez left City skipper David Silva in a crumpled heap.

The Liverpool and England defender won a bouncing ball ahead of the Spaniard, but Guardiola was unhappy with the manner of the challenge, venting at fourth official Stuart Atwell.

As Silva received treatment on the field, referee Atkinson approached the technical area and proceeded to show the yellow card.

However, following the updating of the Laws of the Game last month by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), top-flight bosses need to be more careful as irresponsible behaviours are no more tolerated.

A Premier League statement declared: “Managers and coaches will have to be on their best behaviour and set a good example as they can now be shown yellow and red cards for misconduct.

“Any team official deemed guilty of an offence can be cautioned or sent off.

“And if the offender cannot be identified, the card will be shown to the senior coach in the technical area, usually the manager or head coach, as the person responsible for the other team officials.

“An experiment with this approach has been successful and revealed benefits at all levels, including for young referees dealing with difficult adult coaches.”

