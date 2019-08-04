Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in the Walmart store in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor Greg Abbott said.

“20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured […] We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them”, Abbot said at a press conference on Saturday.

At least three Mexican nationals were killed during the gun massacre by 21 year-old Patrick Crusius, from Allen, in Texas.

Six Mexican citizens were among the injured, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said in separate statements,

According to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, at least 26 people, in total have been wounded.

“The scene was a horrific one,” said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries. He said police also had found a manifesto that may have been written by Crusius and posted online — one reason it was being investigated as a hate crime.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told CNN earlier that at least 15 people had been killed in the shooting.

The killer was armed with a rifle that he used to kill 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday. He also wounded more than two dozen before he was arrested by police.

