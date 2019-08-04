Facebook has removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts under the El Paso shooting suspect’s name: Patrick Crusius.

The social media giant said it is working with law enforcement after the shooting in Texas, a spokesperson for the company told CNN.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Content that praises, supports or represents the shooting or anyone responsible violates our Community Standards and we will continue to remove as soon as we identify it”, Facebook’s spokesperson said.

Two federal law enforcement sources told CNN that investigators are reportedly reviewing a “manifesto” posted days before the shooting that may speak to a motive.

The online posting was believed to be written by Crusius but that hasn’t been confirmed, CNN reported, citing sources.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said later on Saturday that at least 15 people were killed in the Walmart shooting in the city of El Paso.

