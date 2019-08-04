The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, on Sunday returned to the pulpit, a month he stepped down following serious rape allegation against him.

Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago while she was still 16 years old in Ikorin, Kwara State.

The rape allegation drew sharp criticism and condemnation from different quarters.

However, Fatoyinbo, in his sermon, titled: “Sudden victories,” told a large crowd that Christians would surely face persecution, but that God would always deliver them.

Taking his texts from 1 Timothy 6:12; Mark 4:35-37 and 1 Corinthians 10:13, Fatoyinbo stated that “As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful has enemies, you are sure going to have.”

According to him, most times, when faced with troubles, Christians had the tendency to call everyone except God for help.

He noted that the reason most Christians fail was that they address challenging circumstances on the surface, instead of addressing the root of the matter, which is the enemy, and putting him in his place.

“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot,” he preached,” he said.

Fatoyinbo prophesied that his members would witness victory in the new month of August.

PUNCH reports that Fatyinbo is currently being probed by the Nigeria Police Force for the alleged rape.

