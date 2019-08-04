Manchester City and Liverpool are levelled at 1-1 scoreline as Joel Matip nods with just 13 minutes remaining.

It took city just 12 minutes to break the dreadlock in the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season.

The goal arrived courtesy of Raheem Sterling fine-finish from a free-kick taken by David Silva after Leroy Sane clashed with Alexander-Arnold.

Scoreline: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino

Man City XI: Bravo; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, Silva De Bruyne; Sane, Bernardo, Sterling

