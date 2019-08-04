Tennis teenage sensation Coco Gauff has won her first WTA title, with another American teenager, 17 year-old Catherine McNally.

The teens triumphed in the doubles of the Citi Open in Washington D.C, beating No.4 seeds Maria Sanchez of the United States and Fanny Stollar of Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.

The American teenagers needed 65 minutes of play to take home the championship trophy after another superb performance.

They claimed their first title in their first WTA event as a tandem — similarly to how they won last year’s US Open junior doubles title in their debut performance as a duo.

The victors won two-thirds of points on their services, while also winning 56 percent of points when returning. Gauff and McNally broke their opponents six times in the match, while only dropping serve twice.

Gauff and McNally will try to keep their run rolling at the US Open at the end of the summer, as they stated after their semifinal win that they will play together at the year’s final Grand Slam event as well.

Enroute to the final, the American teenagers routed the third-seeded team of Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato of Japan 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, and the 17-year-old McNally were given a wild card into the tournament.

McNally also caused several upsets in the singles, reaching the semi-final before she was dumped out Saturday, by a more experienced Camila

