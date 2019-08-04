Jeff has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Pepper Dem edition, leaving 18 housemates.

Nigerians had speculated his eviction prior to the announcement as he was pitched against some of the heavyweight housemates which include, Omashola, Tacha, and Mike.

The 30-year-old banker who maintained a cool personality became the eighth housemate to be sent packing on Sunday for having the least number of votes.

Jeff followed Nelson, Thelma, Avala, Isilomo, Ella, Kim Oprah and Tuoyo who had exited the show in previous evictions.

How viewers voted for housemates on eviction list:

Mike – 33.63

Tacha – 32.73

Omashola- 27.84

Jeff – 6.80

