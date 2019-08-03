Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina is seriously worried about the increasing number of out of school children in the state and, therefore, has pledged his commitment to tackle it headlong.

Masari stated this at the public presentation of two books written by members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Katsina state chapter, on Saturday.

The books are, The Midas Touch of APC Administration in Katsina State and Ayyukan Alheri na Mulkin APC a Jihar Katsina.

“The Katsina state government has set aside at least 30 per cent of its total budget for the education sector this year.

“The government will continue to pump funds into the education foundation in order to provide conducive atmosphere for learning in schools in the state.

“We shall continue to support the education sector from the basic section to the tertiary level as it is the backbone of development.

“We are aware that no nation can progress without education, hence our decision to give priority to the sector,” he said.

The governor urged parents to send their children to school in order to obtain both western and Islamic education.

“ Nobody can become a doctor, nurse, engineer, pilot, journalist, lawyer and other professions without going to school,” he said.

Earlier, chairman of the chapel, Alhaji Sabo Hamidu, said that the journalists wrote the books with the aim of documenting the projects executed under the APC administration in the state.

“We wrote this book with the aim of encouraging our members to practice developmental journalism in Katsina state.

“We have documented all the projects executed by the APC administration from 2015 to 2019 for the future generations to use as research books.”

The chairman commended governor Masari for giving media practitioners the support and encouragement to discharge their constitutional duties without hindrance.

