‘Give it to me now’, Dbanj the Kokomaster sang commandingly to the raunchy dancer on stage with him at the Afro Nation music festival in The Algarve, Portimao Portugal on Friday night.

He asked for it but he didn’t expect the erotic dance with the fan to go too far, as the lady flipped her naked bum at him. Fans roared at what was unfolding on stage.

And Dbanj, in a post on Instagram Saturday acknowledged that the Kokolet really added some ‘serious fire’ on stage. Watch what happened:

The music festival which began from 1 August will end tomorrow.

It featured many Nigerian artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Adekunle Gold. Stefflon Don, Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Falz, Mayorkun, Femi Kuti, Yemi Alade, Jidenna are also listed to perform, along with other African artistes.

The festival touts itself as the biggest urban music beach festival in Europe and an edition is billed for Accra in December this year.

