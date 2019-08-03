He asked for it but he didn’t expect the erotic dance with the fan to go too far, as the lady flipped her naked bum at him. Fans roared at what was unfolding on stage.
And Dbanj, in a post on Instagram Saturday acknowledged that the Kokolet really added some ‘serious fire’ on stage. Watch what happened:
A HUGE Congratulations to my brother @iamsmade smade and to the whole @afronation Team 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 for this Historical Festival And special thanks To all the wonderful fans and Ac’s that flew from All around the world 🌎 ,especially this Kokolet that added some serous 🔥🔥🔥 on STAGE..we wouldn’t be here without you guys . Obrigado Portugal 🇵🇹 for love. 🙏🙏🙏. NEXT STOP. Manchester 23rd . Birmingham 24th . London 25th August 2019…. @compozers do you think they Ready … 😂🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊
The music festival which began from 1 August will end tomorrow.
It featured many Nigerian artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Adekunle Gold. Stefflon Don, Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Falz, Mayorkun, Femi Kuti, Yemi Alade, Jidenna are also listed to perform, along with other African artistes.
The festival touts itself as the biggest urban music beach festival in Europe and an edition is billed for Accra in December this year.
