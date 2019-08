2018 Big Brother Naija former housemate Vanessa Williams known as Vandora, teams up with her boyfriend Gbenga “Cruz” Kayode in a question and answer session.

Vandora urged fans to ask questions they may have for her boyfriend of which the duo answered together. The lovebirds discussed relationship struggles, the bond of communication and finding a level ground in every situation.

Watch it here…

