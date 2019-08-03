Veteran rapper and hip hop singer – M.I Abaga, releases the official musical video for “Playlist” featuring Nonso Amadi.

The video has a unique visual language with a 70s inspired look blended into a modern context. It uses natural light, in a way that feels familiar to anyone who’s lived in Lagos. Director UA makes Lagos feel mystical.

“Playlist” by M.I Abaga featuring Nonso Amadi, is the crowning single off the Rendezvous project. With barely any promotion, the artiste’s loyal fanbase pushed the track to the number 1 spot on his Spotify with almost a million plays.

