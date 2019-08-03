The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has commended the state government for reducing wastage in governance.

The state government had said it saved N463 million by refurbishing 30 unserviceable vehicles instead of buying new ones.

The party’s commendation was contained in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, on Friday in Akure.

“The array of cars refurbished with warranty and commissioned are products of ingenuity.

“We are specifically appreciative of the mass refurbishment of government vehicles that had been abandoned by previous administrations,” it said.

It urged drivers and other users of the vehicles to share the view of the governor by ensuring good maintenance culture.

The party appealed to the governor to apply the savings culture in other departments of government to further enhance efficiency to the benefit of all.

Kalejaye said the economic reality in the country “compels the necessity for governments at all levels to look inward and make the best of what is available.”

