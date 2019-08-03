Big Brother Africa 5 winner Uti Nwachukwu is grateful to God and all those who’s made him come this far in his life and career.

The oap, mc and show host is 37 today and has started having all the fun a birthday boy will wish for. Uti shared a video of him ready to take a boat cruise we guess.

Read his message to himself:

Hear Ye!!! HEAR YE!!! Today 37 Years Ago, A KING was Born 🤴🏾

Stop Scrolling Now and Feast your gaze upon the One True Lion King 🦁👑🦁😄😄

Ladies , put some makeup and your best dresses on! 💃🏾

Gentlemen , drape yourselves in your best Buba and Sokoto! 🕺🏾

…and then buy some Shekpe and Shicken and celebrate me wherever you are 😄😜🤗

Yes it’s my birthday 🎂 and I am grateful to God and happy to still be here doing what I was Born to do .

Cheers 🍻to all of you that have made my Life a blast so far. You know who you are and I Love you 🖤🖤🖤

#Leo #King #AugustBorn #BirthdayBoy #kingleo .

📸: @efelopezphotography

